Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 08 September 2022 17:12 Hits: 7

With the COVID-19 pandemic delaying meningitis vaccination campaigns for more than 50 million children in Africa, the region is at a heightened risk of outbreaks of meningitis type A, the UN health agency said on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/09/1126231