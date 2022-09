Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 07 September 2022 15:15 Hits: 8

A rise in the frequency, intensity and duration of heatwaves will not only increase wildfires this century but also worsen air quality – harming human health and ecosystems, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) launched on Wednesday, the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/09/1126141