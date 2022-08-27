The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Journalists Discuss the Nation’s Suicide Prevention Hotline, Abortion, and ‘Forever Chemicals’

KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the 988 suicide prevention hotline on NPR’s “Life Kit” podcast on Aug. 25 and with America’s Heroes Group Roundtable on Aug. 20.

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed the prosecutorial discretion that attorneys general have regarding abortion with WNHN’s “Attitude with Arnie Arnesen” on Aug. 24.

KHN senior editor Andy Miller discussed dangerous “forever chemicals” found in everyday products on WUGA’s “Georgia Health Report” on Aug. 22, and Medicaid with 95.5 WSB’s “Atlanta’s Morning News Sunday” on Aug. 14.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

