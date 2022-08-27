Journalists Discuss the Nation’s Suicide Prevention Hotline, Abortion, and ‘Forever Chemicals’

Articles

Category: Health Published on Saturday, 27 August 2022 09:00 Hits: 9

KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the 988 suicide prevention hotline on NPR’s “Life Kit” podcast on Aug. 25 and with America’s Heroes Group Roundtable on Aug. 20.

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed the prosecutorial discretion that attorneys general have regarding abortion with WNHN’s “Attitude with Arnie Arnesen” on Aug. 24.

KHN senior editor Andy Miller discussed dangerous “forever chemicals” found in everyday products on WUGA’s “Georgia Health Report” on Aug. 22, and Medicaid with 95.5 WSB’s “Atlanta’s Morning News Sunday” on Aug. 14.

