Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 15:10 Hits: 4

The report by House Democrats examining the pandemic says Trump officials sought vaccine approvals to sway voters before the 2020 election.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/08/24/trump-white-house-exerted-pressure-on-fda-for-covid-19-emergency-use-authorizations-house-report-finds-00053428