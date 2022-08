Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 08:30 Hits: 6

It’s the latest hiccup the administration is facing amid broad criticism over its monkeypox response, its messaging to LGBTQ communities about the virus’s risks and its failure to supply enough vaccines to immunize those most susceptible to contracting it.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/08/24/monkeypox-vaccine-lgbtq-00053410