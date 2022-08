Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 14:46 Hits: 6

Ebola has resurfaced in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following confirmation of a case in the restive eastern province of North Kivu, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Tuesday, citing authorities in the country.

