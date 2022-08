Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 18 August 2022 20:48 Hits: 9

Countries should consider giving a second COVID-19 vaccine booster to older persons, pregnant women, health workers, people with weaker immune systems and those at higher risk of severe disease, experts appointed by the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/08/1124992