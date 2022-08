Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 17 August 2022 19:21 Hits: 5

Monkeypox infections continue to rise globally, with more than 35,000 cases across 92 countries and territories, and 12 deaths, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Wednesday.

