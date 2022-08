Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 16 August 2022 19:28 Hits: 12

The pharmaceutical company GSK has been awarded a contract to produce the world’s first malaria vaccine so that millions more children will be protected against the killer disease, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/08/1124812