Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 16:41 Hits: 6

At some point in their life, one in three people will develop some type of neurological disorder – the leading cause of disability and the second leading cause of death, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, launching its first-ever position paper on optimizing brain health across the entire life span.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/08/1124272