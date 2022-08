Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 20:26 Hits: 7

The amendment’s defeat on Tuesday was the first ballot-box reflection of voters’ beliefs on access to abortion since the Supreme Court struck down Roe.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/08/03/white-house-lauds-kansas-voters-for-defeating-anti-abortion-amendment-00049645