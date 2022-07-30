Journalists Detail the Scope of the Abortion Ruling, Monkeypox, and Public Health Powers

Articles

Category: Health Published on Saturday, 30 July 2022

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the impact of the Supreme Court decision on abortion on SiriusXM’s “The Briefing With Steve Scully” on July 28.

KHN Midwest correspondent Lauren Weber discussed monkeypox on Newsy’s “Evening Brief” and on C-SPAN’s “Washington Today” on July 25. She also discussed monkeypox and public health litigation on WAMU’s “1A” on July 22.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

