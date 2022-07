Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 16:45 Hits: 2

As Monkeypox cases reach over 18,000 in 78 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday, recommended targeted vaccination for those exposed to someone infected and those at high risk of exposure, including health workers, laboratory workers and people with multiple sexual partners.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/07/1123412