Published on Monday, 25 July 2022

More than 236,000 people die annually from drowning - among the leading causes of death for those aged one to 24 years, and the third leading cause of injury deaths worldwide overall - the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, urging everyone to “do one thing” to save lives.

