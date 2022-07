Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 19:35 Hits: 6

Although the COVID-19 vaccination rollout is the biggest and fastest in history, many people most at risk are still not protected against the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, announcing an updated inoculation strategy.

