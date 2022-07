Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 16:51 Hits: 4

The story has sparked a national conversation over the consequences of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and how far some states are willing to go to prohibit abortions.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/07/14/anti-abotion-10-year-old-ohio-00045843