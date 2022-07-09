Journalists Explain the Effects of ‘Dobbs’ Decision and New Insurer Price Transparency Rules

Articles

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed how the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion affects contraception on NPR/WAMU’s “1A” on July 6.

KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed insurer price transparency regulations on NPR’s “Weekend Edition Saturday” on July 2.

California Healthline reporter and producer Heidi de Marco discussed Marta Segura’s role as Los Angeles’ first climate officer on KPFK-FM’s “Enfoque Latino” on June 30, in Spanish.

