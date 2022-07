Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 15:33 Hits: 5

Preliminary findings of two Marburg virus cases have prompted Ghana to prepare for a potential outbreak of the disease. If confirmed, these would the first such infections recorded in the country, and only the second in West Africa. Marburg is a highly infectious viral haemorrhagic fever in the same family as the more well-known Ebola virus disease.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/07/1122242