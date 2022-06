Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 20:00 Hits: 6

Every 24 seconds someone is killed in traffic, making safety on the world’s roads a global development challenge for all societies, especially for the most vulnerable, a senior UN official has said, ahead of the first ever High-level General Assembly Meeting on Improving Road Safety.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1121672