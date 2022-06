Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 20:45 Hits: 8

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in some 110 countries, driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 variants, said the UN health agency chief on Wednesday, amounting to a 20 per cent spike overall, and a rise in the number of deaths across three of the six world regions monitored by the World Health Organization.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1121682