Articles

Category: Health Published on Saturday, 25 June 2022 11:00 Hits: 5

Despite a spike in infections earlier this year, U.S. officials opted to guard the institutions’ names, citing privacy.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/06/25/biden-officials-to-keep-private-the-names-of-hospitals-where-patients-contracted-covid-00042378