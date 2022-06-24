KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Supreme Court Overturns ‘Roe’

Category: Health Hits: 5
The Supreme Court formally overturned the nearly 50-year-old right to abortion. Bolstered by the three justices appointed by former President Donald Trump, the 6-3 vote wiped from the books the two cases that had established and reaffirmed abortion rights; 1973’s Roe v. Wade and 1992’s Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey.
Panelists for this special podcast to discuss what the justices did and what the immediate ramifications might be are Julie Rovner of KHN, Joanne Kenen of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Sarah Varney of KHN, and Laurie Sobel, associate director for women’s health policy at KFF.
KHN’s “Conservatives on Supreme Court, as Expected, End Nationwide Right to Abortion,” by Julie Rovner
KHN’s “Misinformation Clouds America’s Most Popular Emergency Contraception,” by Sarah Varney
KFF’s “Reading the Post-Roe Tea Leaves in States Without Abortion Bans or Protections,” by Laurie Sobel, Ivette Gomez, Michelle Long, and Alina Salganicoff
KFF’s “Abortion at SCOTUS: Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health,” by Laurie Sobel, Amrutha Ramaswamy, and Alina Salganicoff
