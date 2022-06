Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022 21:09 Hits: 7

Addressing the first meeting of the World Health Organization’s Emergency Committee on Thursday over the global Monkeypox outbreak, the WHO chief told members that person-to-person transmission was ongoing, and “likely underestimated”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1121212