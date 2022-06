Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 19:56 Hits: 5

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Tuesday that the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee has been convened due to the spread of the Monkeypox virus to 32 non-endemic countries.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1120392