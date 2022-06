Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 15:40 Hits: 6

A critical $150 million dollar lifeline for rural families in Afghanistan was announced by the World Bank on Monday, part of an overall package of $195 million, for critical livelihood and life-saving assistance, the UN agriculture agency FAO, said on Monday.

