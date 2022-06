Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 05:10 Hits: 5

The UN’s sexual and reproductive health agency, UNFPA, announced on Monday the winners of it’s 2022 UN Population Award, with the individual prize going to a young trailblazing parliamentarian from Namibia, while the institutional award went to Indonesia’s National Population and Family Planning Board.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1120212