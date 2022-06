Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 18:11 Hits: 7

While monkeypox can be spread at close range through saliva droplets or respiratory secretions, the agency said it cannot travel through aerosols, like SARS-CoV-2.

