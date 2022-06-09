KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Taking a Shot at Gun Control

Category: Health Hits: 10
The House passed a package of bills to restrict the availability of assault weapons to minors and other measures to curb gun violence, but talks in the Senate have yet to produce breakthroughs on what has been a legislative stalemate for years.
Meanwhile, as inflation continues to be a top-tier issue for voters, the Federal Trade Commission is looking into the practices of pharmacy benefit managers and hospitals in an attempt to preserve what price competition there is in the bloated U.S. health system.
This week’s panelists are Julie Rovner of KHN, Alice Miranda Ollstein of Politico, Anna Edney of Bloomberg News, and Joanne Kenen of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Politico.
Among the takeaways from this week’s episode:
Also this week, Rovner interviews Cori Uccello of the American Academy of Actuaries about the latest report from Medicare’s trustees board and why policymakers need to act before the program runs out of money.
Plus, for extra credit, the panelists recommend their favorite health policy stories of the week they think you should read, too:
Julie Rovner: KHN’s “Misinformation Clouds America’s Most Popular Emergency Contraception,” by Sarah Varney
Alice Miranda Ollstein: Politico’s “How Many Covid Deaths Are Acceptable? Some Biden Officials Tried to Guess,” by Rachael Levy
Anna Edney: The 19th’s “Florida Could Be a Critical Access Point for Abortion, but the State’s Own Battle Is Just Starting,” by Shefali Luthra
Joanne Kenen: The Trace’s “In 2019, Congress Pledged Millions to Study Gun Violence. The Results Are Nearly Here,” by Chip Brownlee
Also discussed on this week’s podcast:
The Washington Post’s “Even if Roe Is Overturned, Congress Must Act to Protect the Unborn,” by Robert B. George and Josh Craddock
Health Affairs’ “The Association Between COVID-19 Mortality and the County-Level Partisan Divide in the United States,” by Neil Jay Sehgal, Dahai Yue, Elle Pope, Ren Hao Wang, and Dylan H. Roby
Bloomberg Law’s “Companies Urged to Review Abortion Coverage With Roe in Balance,” by Sara Hansard
