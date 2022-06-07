Listen: California Positions Itself as an Abortion Sanctuary State

Articles

While half the states in the U.S. plan to ban or restrict abortion care if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, California is positioning itself to be a sanctuary of abortion access and preparing to welcome people from around the country seeking that care.

The state’s Democratic-led legislature is considering 13 bills, a package designed to reduce the costs of abortion and make access to abortion easier. It includes proposals to protect people from law enforcement action if they have an abortion or help provide one. Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged $125 million in state funds to back these efforts.

“The goal is to really enshrine and ensure that California is a reproductive freedom state for all,” said state Assembly member Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland).

