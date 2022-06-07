Inaccessible Medical Billing: KHN Wants to Hear From You

Articles

People who are blind or use a screen reader or other assistive technology to access the web sometimes receive inaccessible medical bills or other health information. We at KHN, a nonprofit newsroom that covers health care, want to better understand the scope of the problem. We know that some people have had bills sent to collections or taken hits to their credit score because of documents they could not access and therefore bills they did not pay. Some examples of inaccessible information are small-print bills or insurance billing websites that screen readers can’t access. We would love to hear from you about any challenges you, family members, or colleagues have faced navigating inaccessible medical or health insurance bills.

We appreciate you filling out this questionnaire, which will help guide our reporting.

We take your privacy seriously. We will not share your contact information or name without your consent.

For examples of our reporting on inaccessibility, you can read these news articles:

Covid Vaccine Websites Violate Disability Laws, Create Inequity for the Blind

Pandemic Medical Innovations Leave Behind People With Disabilities

Please email reporters Lauren Weber at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and Hannah Recht at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with any questions.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

