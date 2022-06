Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 15:30 Hits: 10

Safe food is one of the most critical guarantors for good health, the UN said on Tuesday – the fourth global World Food Safety Day – aiming to mobilize action for preventing, detecting and managing foodborne risks and improving human health.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1119872