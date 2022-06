Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 03 June 2022 19:14 Hits: 3

Since May, there have been more than 700 global cases of monkeypox identified in countries outside West and Central Africa where the virus is endemic.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/06/03/monkeypox-increase-expected-because-of-community-spread-00037159