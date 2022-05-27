The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘An Arm and a Leg’: Private Equity Is Everywhere in Health Care. Really.

When a listener wrote to us about a pricey colonoscopy quote, we got curious. It turns out, a few years back, investors identified gastroenterology as their next hot-ticket item. 

Private equity companies are the house-flippers of the investment world, and they’ve found their way into many areas of our lives. Now, they’re at gastroenterologists’ offices, too, hoping to change the way these doctors do business and make a quick buck selling the practice down the road. 

In this episode of the podcast, we find out why these doctors are selling their practices to private equity to begin with, and what it could mean for the quality and cost of your health care. 

“An Arm and a Leg” is a co-production of KHN and Public Road Productions.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

