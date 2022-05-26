Watch: UVA Doctor Talks About the State of the Pandemic and Health Equity 

Articles

Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022

Just as covid-19 vaccines were rolling out, Dr. Taison Bell spoke with KHN about why Black Americans were getting vaccinated at lower rates than white Americans were. More than a year later, we checked in with Bell, an assistant professor of medicine and an intensive care unit doctor at the University of Virginia, about the state of the pandemic and changes that have occurred in the health equity conversation since then.

This video is part of KHN’s new “Spotlight” interview series, which aims to amplify the voices of health experts, patients, and really anyone interacting with the U.S. health care system.

