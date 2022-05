Articles

Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022

The Member States of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday, re-elected Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to serve a second five-year term as Director-General of the world’s leading public health agency.

