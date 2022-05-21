Journalists Explore Affordability of Mental Health Care and Abortion Laws’ Effect on Miscarriages

Articles

Category: Health Published on Saturday, 21 May 2022 09:00 Hits: 2

KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed why finding affordable mental health care is so difficult on NPR’s “A1” on May 18.

Freelancer Charlotte Huff discussed how Texas abortion laws complicate miscarriage treatment on “Texas Standard” on May 16.

