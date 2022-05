Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 19:39 Hits: 1

The World Health Organization (WHO) is working closely with countries where cases of the rare viral disease monkeypox have been reported, the UN agency said on Friday. The UN agency said in a statement that there were around 80 cases confirmed so far, across 11 countries, with a further 50 cases pending investigation.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/05/1118712