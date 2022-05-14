Journalists Recap the Latest on the Supreme Court Leak, Mental Health Care, and Fentanyl Testing Strips

Articles

Category: Health Published on Saturday, 14 May 2022

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion rights on Deep State Radio on May 5 and again on WFAE’s “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins” on May 9.

KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed how our mental and physical health is connected on WNPR/Connecticut Public Radio’s “Where We Live” on May 6.

KHN interim Southern bureau editor Andy Miller explored how fentanyl testing strips are gaining acceptance on WABE on May 5.

