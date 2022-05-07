Journalists Recap News on Reproductive Health, From the Abortion Debate to C-Sections

Articles

Category: Health Published on Saturday, 07 May 2022 09:00 Hits: 4

Chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion on KCRW’s “Press Play With Madeleine Brand” on May 3.

Interim Southern Bureau editor Andy Miller explored why cesarean section rates are so high in the South and what some states are doing to bring them down on WUGA’s “Georgia Health Report” on April 22.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/khn-on-air-reproductive-health-abortion-debate-cesarean-section-rates/