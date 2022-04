Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 15:42 Hits: 3

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how effective dialogue between employers, workers and governments, is the best way to strengthen safety and health at work, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said in a new report published on Thursday.

