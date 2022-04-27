KHN Is on TikTok!

Articles

KHN is now on TikTok, where our reporters deliver the latest health care news straight to your feed. From disparities in rates of cesarean sections to the absurd amount of time Americans waste on phone calls with insurance companies, we create both lighthearted content and journalistic deep dives into the state of public health.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

