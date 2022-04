Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 17:45 Hits: 2

The Omicron BA.2 subvariant now accounts for most cases in the country, with the number of BA.2.12.1 subvariant cases on the rise particularly in the Northeast.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/04/26/nearly-60-percent-americans-covid-antibodies-00027834