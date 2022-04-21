The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: A Conversation With Peter Lee on What’s Next for the ACA

Category: Health Hits: 2

KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: A Conversation With Peter Lee on What’s Next for the ACA

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on Acast. You can also listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Click here for a transcript of the episode.

In this special episode of KHN’s “What the Health?” podcast, host Julie Rovner talks with Peter Lee, former head of Covered California, the largest state-run marketplace for insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Lee, who was the first executive director of Covered California and held the job for more than 10 years, stepped away in March. He reflects on how the ACA has changed the nation’s health system, what could result if Congress fails to renew expanded premium subsidies that have helped boost coverage, and what should happen next with the health law and the millions of Americans who still lack health insurance coverage.

To hear all our podcasts, click here.

And subscribe to KHN’s “What the Health?” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/podcast-khn-what-the-health-243-peter-lee-affordable-care-act-covered-california/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version