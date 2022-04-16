The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Journalist Puts in a Plug for Better Sleep Cycles During the Pandemic

Category: Health Hits: 2

Journalist Puts in a Plug for Better Sleep Cycles During the Pandemic

KHN assistant social media manager Krishna Sharma discussed how work flexibility can help overcome some sleep problems on Newsy on April 14.

KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed a surge in the street supply of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid painkiller, during the pandemic on SiriusXM’s “Doctor Radio Reports” on April 8.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/journalist-puts-in-a-plug-for-better-sleep-cycles-during-the-pandemic/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version