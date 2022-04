Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 01 April 2022 20:16 Hits: 4

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which invoked the controversial order in March 2020 to limit the spread of Covid-19, said the policy is no longer needed to protect public health.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/04/01/biden-administration-to-end-controversial-border-policy-in-may-00022359