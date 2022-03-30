Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 17:50 Hits: 10

RaDonda Vaught, a former Tennessee nurse, killed a patient in 2017 by administering the wrong drug. She was criminally prosecuted and convicted of gross neglect and negligent homicide on March 25. She faces up to eight years in prison.

Vaught’s conviction drew national attention and left many in the nursing profession worried it will set a precedent for criminalizing medical mistakes. Some observers believe the conviction will make hospitals less transparent about medical errors or dissuade people from pursuing a nursing career.

In light of these concerns, KHN wants to hear from nurses and other medical professionals about their reactions to Vaught’s conviction. If you fill out the form below and send us a selfie video reacting to the case, we might use it in our upcoming coverage.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://khn.org/news/article/reaction-to-the-radonda-vaught-verdict-khn-wants-to-hear-from-nurses/