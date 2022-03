Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 15:50 Hits: 6

BA.2 now accounts for more than 54 percent of cases nationally, up from 39 percent the previous week, according to CDC data.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/03/29/ba-2-now-dominant-variant-in-the-united-states-as-funding-fight-continues-00021266