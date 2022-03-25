The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Watch: Omicron Subvariant Is Nothing to Sneeze At, Explains KHN’s Public Health Expert

Dr. Céline Gounder, KHN editor-at-large for public health, discusses that new omicron subvariant, how to know if your runny nose is spring allergies or covid-19 (that’s hard!), and the debate over whether Americans will need a fourth vaccination.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

