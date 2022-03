Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 20:06 Hits: 10

The war in Ukraine is not only a “horror unfolding before our eyes”, but also an “assault on some of the most vulnerable people and countries” across the world, said the UN chief on Wednesday, convening the first meeting of the steering committee which will guide the creation of a new UN crisis response group to help mitigate the worldwide impact of Russia’s invasion.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/03/1114562