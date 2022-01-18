‘American Diagnosis’ Episode 1: On the Navajo Nation, Root Causes Complicated the Covid Fight

Articles

Episode 1: It’s Up to You — T’áá hwó’ ají t’éego

Travel to the forests outside the Grand Canyon to follow Dr. Sophina Calderon and other Navajo Nation leaders as covid-19 tests the Diné people.

Roughly 30% of the homes on the Navajo Nation rely on wood-burning stoves for heat. Many of those households haul wood from nearby forests. That’s what Calderon was doing when she realized the pandemic’s reach wouldn’t stop at the hospital — it was going to create a heating crisis too.

This episode explores root causes behind why some citizens of the Navajo Nation lack access to electricity and other infrastructure, and how so-called social determinants of health made the Diné so vulnerable to the first surges of the pandemic.

Voices from the episode:

Dr. Sophina Calderon — @calderonsophina

Jill Jim, Ph.D. — LinkedIn

Dr. Ernestine Chaco — @Ernestine_Chaco

Episode 1 includes audio of pine siskin birds recorded in Coconino, Arizona, courtesy of contributor Parker Davis via the Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (ML153777441).

Season 4 of “American Diagnosis” is a co-production of KHN and Just Human Productions.

